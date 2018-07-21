Schmitt Industries (SMIT) Receiving Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Analysis Shows

News coverage about Schmitt Industries (NASDAQ:SMIT) has trended somewhat positive recently, Accern reports. Accern scores the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Schmitt Industries earned a media sentiment score of 0.04 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the scientific and technical instruments company an impact score of 48.0769003525057 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Schmitt Industries traded down $0.02, hitting $3.09, during trading on Friday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. 501,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 118,968. The company has a market capitalization of $9.43 million, a P/E ratio of 47.20 and a beta of 0.60. Schmitt Industries has a 1 year low of $1.55 and a 1 year high of $4.47.

Schmitt Industries (NASDAQ:SMIT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.80 million for the quarter. Schmitt Industries had a return on equity of 2.73% and a net margin of 1.52%.

Schmitt Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells test and measurement products worldwide. The company's Balancer segment offers computer-controlled vibration detection, balancing, and process control systems. Its products comprise Schmitt Dynamic Balance System, which consists of a vibration sensor, a computer control unit, and a balance head; SB-5500, an optional acoustic emission monitoring system (AEMS) control card to monitor the AE signals generated on the grinding machine; process control cards to provide enhanced control of the grinding process; SB-2000, a compact manual balancing system; and AE-1000, an AE control platform, which reduces air machine grinding time.

