Schlumberger Limited. (SLB) Position Increased by AMG National Trust Bank

AMG National Trust Bank boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,843 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,439 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $2,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SLB. Delek Group Ltd. bought a new position in Schlumberger during the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schlumberger during the 4th quarter valued at about $108,000. American Research & Management Co. lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 81.1% during the 4th quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 1,731 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the period. Delpha Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Schlumberger during the 4th quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in Schlumberger during the 4th quarter valued at about $137,000. 78.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Schlumberger news, VP Claudia Jaramillo sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.68, for a total transaction of $218,040.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $447,854.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SLB shares. SunTrust Banks set a $82.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. Seaport Global Securities set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $84.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Schlumberger currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.61.

Schlumberger opened at $66.09 on Friday, according to MarketBeat. Schlumberger Limited. has a 12 month low of $61.02 and a 12 month high of $80.35. The company has a market cap of $92.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.33, a PEG ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 4.01% and a positive return on equity of 5.85%. The company had revenue of $8.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 133.33%.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology products and services to the oil and gas exploration and production industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization Group segment provides reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole services; slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services at the surface and downhole; software integrated solutions, such as software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; and petrotechnical data services and training solutions, as well as integrated management services.

