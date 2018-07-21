Sawtooth Solutions LLC Purchases 732 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (XOM)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 40,727 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 55,508,146 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,642,701,000 after acquiring an additional 2,474,965 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,832,973 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,778,179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116,450 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 18,085,596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,349,366,000 after acquiring an additional 5,440,412 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 16,887,241 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,176,257,000 after acquiring an additional 3,068,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 16,549,336 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,384,186,000 after acquiring an additional 48,000 shares in the last quarter. 51.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HSBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $93.50 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $82.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 30th. UBS Group set a $85.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.78.

NYSE:XOM opened at $81.40 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $72.15 and a fifty-two week high of $89.30. The firm has a market cap of $348.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.05). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 8.22%. The company had revenue of $68.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company also manufactures petroleum products; manufactures and markets commodity petrochemicals, including olefins, aromatics, polyethylene, and polypropylene plastics, as well as various specialty products; and transports and sells crude oil, natural gas, and petroleum products.

