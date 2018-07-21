SAP (SAP) Releases Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

SAP (NYSE:SAP) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The software maker reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.90 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 17.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.94 EPS.
Shares of SAP stock opened at $116.40 on Friday. SAP has a 12 month low of $99.20 and a 12 month high of $122.74. The stock has a market cap of $144.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.13, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SAP. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of SAP in the 4th quarter valued at about $253,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SAP in the 4th quarter valued at about $237,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of SAP by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 11,317 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new position in shares of SAP in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,231,000. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in shares of SAP in the 4th quarter valued at about $114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.75% of the company’s stock.
About SAP
SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution that enables businesses to manage data from various sources; SAP Cloud Platform, which enables businesses to connect and integrate applications; SAP BW/4HANA, a data warehouse solution; SAP Leonardo, a system that enables customers to make business sense and opportunity of disruptive technologies; and SAP Analytics Cloud, which leverages the intersection of business intelligence, planning, and predictive analytics.
