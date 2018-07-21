SAP (SAP) Releases Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

SAP (NYSE:SAP) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The software maker reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.90 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 17.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.94 EPS.

Shares of SAP stock opened at $116.40 on Friday. SAP has a 12 month low of $99.20 and a 12 month high of $122.74. The stock has a market cap of $144.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.13, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SAP. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of SAP in the 4th quarter valued at about $253,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SAP in the 4th quarter valued at about $237,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of SAP by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 11,317 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new position in shares of SAP in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,231,000. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in shares of SAP in the 4th quarter valued at about $114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.75% of the company’s stock.

SAP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SAP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating and set a target price on shares of SAP in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Barclays raised their target price on SAP from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. ValuEngine upgraded SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on SAP in a report on Friday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.70.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution that enables businesses to manage data from various sources; SAP Cloud Platform, which enables businesses to connect and integrate applications; SAP BW/4HANA, a data warehouse solution; SAP Leonardo, a system that enables customers to make business sense and opportunity of disruptive technologies; and SAP Analytics Cloud, which leverages the intersection of business intelligence, planning, and predictive analytics.

