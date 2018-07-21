SAP (SAP) Given a €122.00 Price Target by Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

SAP (ETR:SAP) has been assigned a €122.00 ($143.53) price objective by Goldman Sachs Group in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 22.01% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on SAP. Bryan, Garnier & Co set a €112.00 ($131.76) price objective on shares of SAP and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 6th. UBS Group set a €100.00 ($117.65) price objective on shares of SAP and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 9th. Commerzbank set a €99.00 ($116.47) price objective on shares of SAP and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €105.00 ($123.53) price objective on shares of SAP and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €112.00 ($131.76) price objective on shares of SAP and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. SAP has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €109.47 ($128.79).

Shares of SAP stock opened at €99.99 ($117.64) on Thursday. SAP has a 12-month low of €81.37 ($95.73) and a 12-month high of €100.70 ($118.47).

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution that enables businesses to manage data from various sources; SAP Cloud Platform, which enables businesses to connect and integrate applications; SAP BW/4HANA, a data warehouse solution; SAP Leonardo, a system that enables customers to make business sense and opportunity of disruptive technologies; and SAP Analytics Cloud, which leverages the intersection of business intelligence, planning, and predictive analytics.

