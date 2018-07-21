Sanofi (SAN) Given a €87.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Analysts

Sanofi (EPA:SAN) has been assigned a €87.00 ($102.35) target price by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s target price points to a potential upside of 31.48% from the company’s current price.

SAN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €72.00 ($84.71) target price on Sanofi and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a €80.00 ($94.12) target price on Sanofi and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Barclays set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on Sanofi and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 25th. Cfra set a €68.00 ($80.00) target price on Sanofi and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €83.00 ($97.65) target price on Sanofi and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €77.82 ($91.56).

SAN opened at €66.17 ($77.85) on Thursday. Sanofi has a one year low of €63.09 ($74.22) and a one year high of €92.97 ($109.38).

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher disease, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe disease, Fabrazyme for Fabry disease, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; and Aubagio, an oral immunomodulator and Lemtrada, a monoclonal antibody to treat multiple sclerosis.

