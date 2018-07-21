Sandler O’Neill Reiterates Buy Rating for PacWest Bancorp (PACW)

Sandler O’Neill reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) in a research report report published on Friday. Sandler O’Neill currently has a $58.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on PACW. BidaskClub lowered shares of PacWest Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PacWest Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th. UBS Group raised shares of PacWest Bancorp from a market perform rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. Raymond James raised shares of PacWest Bancorp from a market perform rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. Finally, Stephens reissued a buy rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp in a research note on Friday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $55.91.

Get PacWest Bancorp alerts:

PacWest Bancorp traded up $0.01, hitting $50.42, during mid-day trading on Friday, Marketbeat reports. 577,807 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 962,791. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.92. PacWest Bancorp has a 12-month low of $43.08 and a 12-month high of $55.86. The firm has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of 17.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.51.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.05. PacWest Bancorp had a net margin of 33.41% and a return on equity of 8.70%. The business had revenue of $301.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that PacWest Bancorp will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Craig A. Carlson sold 1,100 shares of PacWest Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.33, for a total value of $60,863.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Stanley R. Ivie sold 3,900 shares of PacWest Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.98, for a total transaction of $202,722.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,005,119.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,287,785 in the last quarter. 1.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 2.4% in the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,567,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,145,000 after acquiring an additional 59,771 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT lifted its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 1.3% in the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 1,586,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,577,000 after acquiring an additional 20,755 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 16.0% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,044,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,710,000 after acquiring an additional 143,815 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in PacWest Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $36,222,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 4.6% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 691,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,271,000 after acquiring an additional 30,636 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.26% of the company’s stock.

PacWest Bancorp Company Profile

PacWest Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Western Bank, a state chartered bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the start-up operations of entrepreneurial companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

Read More: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for PacWest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PacWest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.