salesforce.com, inc. (CRM) is Jag Capital Management LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Jag Capital Management LLC raised its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 152,403 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,346 shares during the quarter. salesforce.com makes up about 3.6% of Jag Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $20,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in salesforce.com in the second quarter valued at $1,341,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 47.1% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 7,327 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $999,000 after buying an additional 2,347 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 62.9% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 28,029 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,823,000 after buying an additional 10,827 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 48.5% in the second quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 13,817 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after buying an additional 4,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in salesforce.com in the second quarter valued at $218,000. Institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of salesforce.com opened at $146.87 on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52 week low of $87.26 and a 52 week high of $148.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 161.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.21.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 29th. The CRM provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.28. salesforce.com had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 7.25%. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. salesforce.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Mark J. Hawkins sold 16,846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.80, for a total value of $2,001,304.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,903 shares in the company, valued at $3,552,476.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan G. Hassenfeld sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.54, for a total transaction of $3,263,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 123,006 shares in the company, valued at $16,057,203.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 603,538 shares of company stock worth $79,397,432. 6.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on salesforce.com from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer raised their target price on salesforce.com from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on salesforce.com from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. JMP Securities raised their target price on salesforce.com from $140.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded salesforce.com to a “top pick” rating in a research note on Friday, June 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.92.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

