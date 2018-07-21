Safeway (SWY) Earning Somewhat Negative Press Coverage, Study Finds

News stories about Safeway (NYSE:SWY) have trended somewhat negative this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group ranks the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Safeway earned a media sentiment score of -0.08 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the company an impact score of 42.786202394043 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of Safeway opened at $35.10 on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Safeway has a fifty-two week low of $29.82 and a fifty-two week high of $40.25.

About Safeway

Safeway Inc, is an food and drug retail company. The Company owns and operates GroceryWorks.com Operating Company, LLC, an online grocery channel doing business under the names Safeway.com and Vons.com. Blackhawk, a majority-owned subsidiary of Safeway, is a prepaid payment network utilizing proprietary technology to offer gift cards, other prepaid products and payment services.

