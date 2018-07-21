SAF-HOLLAND S.A. (SFQ) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

SAF-HOLLAND S.A. (ETR:SFQ) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €19.67 ($23.14).

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SFQ. equinet set a €17.00 ($20.00) price objective on SAF-HOLLAND and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. Warburg Research set a €22.00 ($25.88) price objective on SAF-HOLLAND and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 26th. Commerzbank set a €22.00 ($25.88) price objective on SAF-HOLLAND and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €22.00 ($25.88) price objective on SAF-HOLLAND and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, Oddo Bhf set a €20.00 ($23.53) price objective on SAF-HOLLAND and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 12th.

Shares of SAF-HOLLAND opened at €13.50 ($15.88) on Friday, MarketBeat reports. SAF-HOLLAND has a 1 year low of €14.12 ($16.61) and a 1 year high of €20.08 ($23.62).

SAF-Holland SA manufactures and supplies chassis-related systems and components for trucks, trailers, semi-trailers, buses, and recreational vehicles worldwide. It offers axle and suspension systems, fifth wheels, kingpins, and landing gears under the SAF, Holland, and Neway brands. The company also provides coupling devices and spare parts.

