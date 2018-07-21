Sabre (SABR) PT Set at $30.00 by Cowen

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) has been assigned a $30.00 price objective by Cowen in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Cowen’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.68% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SABR. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 13th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Sabre from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Sabre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Sabre from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sabre has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.40.

Get Sabre alerts:

Sabre opened at $26.39 on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. Sabre has a 12 month low of $17.30 and a 12 month high of $26.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.30, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.67.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The information technology services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.08. Sabre had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 49.84%. The firm had revenue of $988.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $942.68 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that Sabre will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 10,841,542 shares of Sabre stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.45, for a total transaction of $265,075,701.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lawrence W. Kellner sold 4,332 shares of Sabre stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total transaction of $108,516.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,873,441 shares of company stock worth $265,885,530. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Elkfork Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Sabre during the 4th quarter worth approximately $444,000. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Sabre by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 12,384 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 2,528 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Sabre by 58.8% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 35,306 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 13,067 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its position in shares of Sabre by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 33,296 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Sabre by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 259,735 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,324,000 after purchasing an additional 18,506 shares during the period.

Sabre Company Profile

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides technology solutions to the travel and tourism industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Travel Network, and Airline and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Network segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Sabre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.