RWE (RWE) PT Set at €22.50 by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €22.50 ($26.47) price target on RWE (FRA:RWE) in a research note published on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on RWE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €21.00 ($24.71) price objective on RWE and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada set a €26.00 ($30.59) price objective on RWE and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. Oddo Bhf set a €27.50 ($32.35) price objective on RWE and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 26th. Societe Generale set a €25.40 ($29.88) price objective on RWE and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €23.50 ($27.65) price objective on RWE and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €22.04 ($25.93).

FRA RWE opened at €22.16 ($26.07) on Wednesday. RWE has a fifty-two week low of €14.35 ($16.88) and a fifty-two week high of €23.28 ($27.39).

RWE Aktiengesellschaft supplies electricity and gas. It operates through four segments: Lignite & Nuclear; European Power; Supply & Trading; and Innogy. The company operates power stations based on lignite, coal, gas, nuclear power, renewable energies, and hydro and biomass; and operates and maintains solar farms, as well as generates heat.

