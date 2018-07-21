RTI Surgical (RTIX) versus Inogen (INGN) Financial Comparison

RTI Surgical (NASDAQ: RTIX) and Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

RTI Surgical has a beta of 1.56, suggesting that its share price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Inogen has a beta of 1.11, suggesting that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares RTI Surgical and Inogen’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RTI Surgical $279.56 million 1.08 $6.27 million $0.05 95.00 Inogen $249.44 million 17.84 $21.00 million $1.31 160.09

Inogen has lower revenue, but higher earnings than RTI Surgical. RTI Surgical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Inogen, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

67.6% of RTI Surgical shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.8% of Inogen shares are held by institutional investors. 4.9% of RTI Surgical shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.3% of Inogen shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares RTI Surgical and Inogen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RTI Surgical 2.57% 2.49% 1.24% Inogen 9.36% 14.81% 12.19%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for RTI Surgical and Inogen, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RTI Surgical 0 0 1 0 3.00 Inogen 0 1 4 0 2.80

Inogen has a consensus target price of $200.00, indicating a potential downside of 4.63%. Given Inogen’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Inogen is more favorable than RTI Surgical.

Summary

Inogen beats RTI Surgical on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

RTI Surgical Company Profile

RTI Surgical, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes biologic, metal, and synthetic implants worldwide. It processes donated human musculoskeletal and other tissues, as well as bovine and porcine animal tissues to produce allograft and xenograft implants by using its proprietary BIOCLEANSE, TUTOPLAST, and CANCELLE SP sterilization processes. The company's implants are used in the fields of sports medicine, general surgery, spine, orthopedic, trauma, and cardiothoracic procedures to repair and promote the natural healing of human bone and other human tissues; and to enhance surgical outcomes. It markets its products through its direct distribution force, as well as through a network of independent distributors. The company was formerly known as RTI Biologics, Inc. and changed its name to RTI Surgical, Inc. in July 2013. RTI Surgical, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Alachua, Florida.

Inogen Company Profile

Inogen, Inc., a medical technology company, primarily develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators for patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. The company's oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions. It offers Inogen One, a portable device that concentrate the air around the patient to provide a single source of supplemental oxygen; and Inogen At Home stationary oxygen concentrators, as well as related accessories. The company also rents its products directly to patients. Inogen, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Goleta, California.

