RPM International (RPM) Price Target Increased to $70.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note published on Friday. They currently have an overweight rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on RPM. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of RPM International in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. They set an outperform rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Gabelli reissued a buy rating on shares of RPM International in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. Seaport Global Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of RPM International in a research report on Friday, April 6th. Robert W. Baird reissued a hold rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of RPM International in a research report on Friday, April 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of RPM International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $58.13.

Shares of NYSE RPM traded down $2.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $61.65. 3,158,166 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,073,135. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a PE ratio of 21.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.43. RPM International has a 12 month low of $46.36 and a 12 month high of $65.35.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. RPM International had a return on equity of 23.82% and a net margin of 6.35%. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. equities research analysts anticipate that RPM International will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 17th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 16th. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.84%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Winfield Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in RPM International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its position in RPM International by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 4,475 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in RPM International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $349,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new stake in RPM International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $536,000. Finally, Oakbrook Investments LLC grew its position in RPM International by 151.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 12,450 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. 82.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RPM International Company Profile

RPM International Inc manufactures, markets, and sells specialty chemical products for industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. Its Industrial segment offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding solutions; flooring and in-plant glazing solutions; passive fire protection and manufacturing industry solutions; polymer flooring systems; and fiberglass reinforced plastic gratings and shapes.

