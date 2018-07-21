Royal Mail (RMG) Rating Reiterated by Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reaffirmed their sell rating on shares of Royal Mail (LON:RMG) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

A number of other research firms have also commented on RMG. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Royal Mail from GBX 420 ($5.56) to GBX 450 ($5.96) and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Friday, May 18th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 605 ($8.01) target price on shares of Royal Mail in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Royal Mail from GBX 300 ($3.97) to GBX 400 ($5.29) and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, June 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Royal Mail to a sector performer rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.62) target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Royal Mail to a sell rating in a report on Friday, May 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Royal Mail presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 478.92 ($6.34).

RMG opened at GBX 465 ($6.15) on Tuesday. Royal Mail has a 52 week low of GBX 367.80 ($4.87) and a 52 week high of GBX 575 ($7.61).

Royal Mail (LON:RMG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 17th. The company reported GBX 45.50 ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 40.70 ($0.54) by GBX 4.80 ($0.06). Royal Mail had a net margin of 3.48% and a return on equity of 7.37%.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 26th will be issued a GBX 16.30 ($0.22) dividend. This is a positive change from Royal Mail’s previous dividend of $7.70. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.73%.

About Royal Mail

Royal Mail plc operates as an universal postal service provider in the United Kingdom and other European countries. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands. The company also provides services for the collection, sorting, and delivery of parcels and letters; and designs and produces stamps and philatelic items, as well as offers media and marketing mail services.

