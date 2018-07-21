Royal Gold’s (RGLD) Buy Rating Reiterated at Desjardins

Desjardins restated their buy rating on shares of Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) in a report released on Wednesday. They currently have a $100.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

RGLD has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine cut Royal Gold from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 17th. BidaskClub cut Royal Gold from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, May 17th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Royal Gold from $102.50 to $97.50 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Saturday, July 14th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Royal Gold from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Royal Gold from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $98.21.

Royal Gold traded up $0.06, hitting $91.91, during midday trading on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. 477,486 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 442,422. The stock has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of 59.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.53. Royal Gold has a fifty-two week low of $78.25 and a fifty-two week high of $98.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 3.49.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $116.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.66 million. Royal Gold had a positive return on equity of 4.73% and a negative net margin of 26.51%. Royal Gold’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Royal Gold will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 6th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 5th. Royal Gold’s payout ratio is 64.52%.

In other news, CFO Stefan Wenger sold 1,500 shares of Royal Gold stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.16, for a total value of $132,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Tony A. Jensen sold 20,000 shares of Royal Gold stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.11, for a total value of $1,902,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,736 shares of company stock valued at $4,252,805 in the last three months. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Royal Gold by 88.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 68,228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,603,000 after purchasing an additional 32,054 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Royal Gold by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 133,719 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,981,000 after purchasing an additional 2,435 shares during the period. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Royal Gold by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 3,984 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the period. Elkfork Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Gold in the fourth quarter valued at $573,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Royal Gold by 543.6% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,808 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 4,061 shares during the period. 74.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Royal Gold Company Profile

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and similar interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests. As of June 30, 2017, the company owned stream interests in 4 producing property and 2 development stage properties; and owned royalty interests in 35 producing properties, 18 development stage properties, and 135 exploration stage properties.

