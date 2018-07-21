Royal Caribbean Cruises (RCL) Upgraded to Hold by ValuEngine

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on RCL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $152.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, June 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $150.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Royal Caribbean Cruises presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.88.

Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises opened at $110.56 on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a fifty-two week low of $101.20 and a fifty-two week high of $135.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.61 billion, a PE ratio of 14.68, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 18.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Cruises will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, May 9th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, CEO Richard D. Fain sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.22, for a total value of $2,164,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 859,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,997,450.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 15.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RCL. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 1st quarter worth about $137,973,000. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,814,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 9,532.1% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 271,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 268,234 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,469,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,050,000 after buying an additional 234,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Treasurer State of Michigan boosted its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 111.1% in the 1st quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 380,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,785,000 after buying an additional 200,200 shares during the last quarter. 71.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Azamara Club Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights.

