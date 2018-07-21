Royal Bank of Canada Upgrades Charles River Laboratories Intl. (CRL) to “Outperform”

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $131.00 price objective on the medical research company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 15th. ValuEngine downgraded Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, April 7th. TheStreet upgraded Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a c+ rating to a b+ rating in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group began coverage on Charles River Laboratories Intl. in a research note on Friday, April 20th. They issued a neutral rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $120.21.

CRL opened at $124.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.74, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.67. Charles River Laboratories Intl. has a 1 year low of $94.15 and a 1 year high of $124.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The medical research company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $493.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.03 million. Charles River Laboratories Intl. had a return on equity of 24.96% and a net margin of 6.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. research analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories Intl. will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO James C. Foster sold 5,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.80, for a total transaction of $554,554.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 296,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,871,700.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Davide Molho sold 11,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,335,120.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 44,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,376,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,572 shares of company stock valued at $2,630,356. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. during the 1st quarter valued at $105,000. Adviser Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. during the 1st quarter valued at $152,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,023 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. during the 1st quarter valued at $245,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. during the 2nd quarter valued at $270,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.69% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

