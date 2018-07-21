Royal Bank of Canada Upgrades Charles River Laboratories Intl. (CRL) to “Outperform”

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $131.00 price objective on the medical research company’s stock.
Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 15th. ValuEngine downgraded Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, April 7th. TheStreet upgraded Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a c+ rating to a b+ rating in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group began coverage on Charles River Laboratories Intl. in a research note on Friday, April 20th. They issued a neutral rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $120.21.
CRL opened at $124.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.74, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.67. Charles River Laboratories Intl. has a 1 year low of $94.15 and a 1 year high of $124.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.
In other news, CEO James C. Foster sold 5,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.80, for a total transaction of $554,554.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 296,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,871,700.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Davide Molho sold 11,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,335,120.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 44,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,376,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,572 shares of company stock valued at $2,630,356. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. during the 1st quarter valued at $105,000. Adviser Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. during the 1st quarter valued at $152,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,023 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. during the 1st quarter valued at $245,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. during the 2nd quarter valued at $270,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.69% of the company’s stock.
Charles River Laboratories Intl. Company Profile
Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).
