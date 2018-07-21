Royal Bank of Canada Grows Holdings in Coty Inc (COTY)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Coty Inc (NYSE:COTY) by 11.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 178,695 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,588 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Coty were worth $3,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Coty by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 32,962,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,227,000 after buying an additional 3,355,105 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Coty by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,143,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,336,000 after purchasing an additional 121,163 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Coty by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,040,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,542,000 after purchasing an additional 636,583 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Coty by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,063,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,322,000 after purchasing an additional 414,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Coty by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,590,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,713,000 after purchasing an additional 60,358 shares in the last quarter. 65.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Robert S. Singer purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.12 per share, for a total transaction of $211,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 155,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,188,600. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel E. Ramos purchased 46,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.34 per share, with a total value of $669,678.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 89,815 shares in the company, valued at $1,287,947.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 81,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,167,878 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:COTY opened at $13.95 on Friday. Coty Inc has a 52 week low of $12.92 and a 52 week high of $21.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $10.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.14, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.30.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Coty had a negative net margin of 3.13% and a positive return on equity of 4.31%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that Coty Inc will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COTY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Coty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of Coty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Consumer Edge raised shares of Coty from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Coty and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Coty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Coty has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.96.

Coty Company Profile

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes beauty products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer Beauty, Luxury, and Professional Beauty. The Consumer Beauty segment offers color cosmetics, retail hair coloring and styling products, body care products, and mass fragrances primarily through hypermarkets, supermarkets, drug stores and pharmacies, mid-tier department stores, and traditional food and drug retailers, as well as own branded e-commerce and direct to consumer Websites.

