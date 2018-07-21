Rossmore Private Capital Purchases New Position in Eli Lilly And Co (LLY)

Rossmore Private Capital purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $416,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LLY. Elkfork Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co during the 4th quarter worth $3,576,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 47,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814 shares during the period. Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co during the 4th quarter worth $1,326,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 397,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,596,000 after purchasing an additional 22,696 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 224,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,991,000 after purchasing an additional 7,162 shares during the period. 76.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Christi Shaw sold 8,426 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.10, for a total value of $691,774.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 180,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.85, for a total value of $14,553,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 122,896,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,936,214,688.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,129,755 shares of company stock valued at $95,254,883. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised Eli Lilly And Co from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Friday, April 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Eli Lilly And Co from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. Barclays set a $98.00 target price on Eli Lilly And Co and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research report on Friday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.18.

Shares of Eli Lilly And Co opened at $88.47 on Friday, according to MarketBeat.com. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.67, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.25. Eli Lilly And Co has a twelve month low of $73.69 and a twelve month high of $90.13.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 24th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.21. Eli Lilly And Co had a return on equity of 35.37% and a net margin of 4.82%. The business had revenue of $5.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that Eli Lilly And Co will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be issued a $0.5625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 14th. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. Eli Lilly And Co’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.57%.

Eli Lilly And Co

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

