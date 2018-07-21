Rogers Communications Inc. Class B (RCI.B) PT Raised to C$78.00 at TD Securities

Rogers Communications Inc. Class B (TSE:RCI.B) (NYSE:RCI) had its price target hoisted by TD Securities from C$74.00 to C$78.00 in a research report released on Friday. TD Securities currently has an action list buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Rogers Communications Inc. Class B from C$68.00 to C$69.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday. Barclays raised their price objective on Rogers Communications Inc. Class B from C$68.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Friday. CIBC raised their price objective on Rogers Communications Inc. Class B from C$67.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Rogers Communications Inc. Class B from C$67.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Rogers Communications Inc. Class B from C$68.00 to C$69.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$70.38.

Shares of Rogers Communications Inc. Class B traded down C$1.16, hitting C$65.90, during mid-day trading on Friday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. 1,092,822 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 906,109. Rogers Communications Inc. Class B has a twelve month low of C$55.67 and a twelve month high of C$70.08.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 3rd were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 8th.

About Rogers Communications Inc. Class B

Rogers Communications Inc is a communications and media company. The Company provides wireless communications services, and cable television, Internet, information technology (IT) and telephony services to consumers and businesses. Its segments include Wireless, Cable, Business Solutions and Media. The Wireless segment is engaged in wireless telecommunications operations for Canadian consumers and businesses.

