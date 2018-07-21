Robert W. Baird Lowers Extra Space Storage (EXR) to Neutral

Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. Robert W. Baird currently has $83.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $104.00 price target on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Extra Space Storage from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Extra Space Storage from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Extra Space Storage from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, June 18th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Extra Space Storage from $87.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Extra Space Storage currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $92.85.

Shares of Extra Space Storage stock opened at $94.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $12.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.22. Extra Space Storage has a one year low of $74.44 and a one year high of $101.96.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $247.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.26 million. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 18.85% and a net margin of 44.28%. Extra Space Storage’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. equities analysts expect that Extra Space Storage will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 14th. This is a boost from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is 78.54%.

In other news, EVP James Overturf sold 880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.94, for a total transaction of $86,187.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,405,928.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Grace Kunde sold 3,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.89, for a total value of $331,617.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,328 shares in the company, valued at $1,145,147.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,961 shares of company stock worth $2,781,861 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Confluence Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 16.1% during the second quarter. Confluence Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $891,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 6.7% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 18,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Boston Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 774.5% during the second quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 259,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,897,000 after buying an additional 229,790 shares during the period. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage during the second quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 335.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 334,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,404,000 after buying an additional 257,785 shares during the period.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of March 31, 2018, the Company owned and/or operated 1,523 self-storage stores in 39 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1,050,000 units and approximately 115 million square feet of rentable space.

