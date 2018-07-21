RNC Capital Management LLC Increases Position in Citigroup Inc (C)

RNC Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 425.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 471,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 381,615 shares during the period. Citigroup accounts for approximately 2.2% of RNC Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $31,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legacy Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Citigroup by 349.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 1,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 1,336 shares in the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Citigroup during the 1st quarter valued at about $116,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in Citigroup during the 1st quarter valued at about $133,000. Twin Tree Management LP grew its holdings in Citigroup by 100.4% during the 1st quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 2,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 535,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Citigroup during the 1st quarter valued at about $143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO John C. Gerspach sold 12,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.31, for a total transaction of $937,571.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE C opened at $69.22 on Friday. Citigroup Inc has a 12 month low of $64.38 and a 12 month high of $80.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $177.31 billion, a PE ratio of 12.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.49.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a positive change from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is presently 24.02%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on C shares. TheStreet lowered Citigroup from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a report on Thursday, April 5th. UBS Group raised Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $78.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, April 5th. Vining Sparks raised Citigroup to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 6th. Finally, HSBC raised Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $82.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.31.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG). The GCB segment offers traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, commercial banking, Citi-branded cards, and Citi retail services.

