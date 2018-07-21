RiverFront Strategic Income Fund (RIGS) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09

RiverFront Strategic Income Fund (NYSEARCA:RIGS) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, July 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.0918 per share on Thursday, July 26th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 19th. This is an increase from RiverFront Strategic Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

Shares of RiverFront Strategic Income Fund opened at $24.41 on Friday, Marketbeat reports. RiverFront Strategic Income Fund has a twelve month low of $24.28 and a twelve month high of $25.76.

