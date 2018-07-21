Rite Aid (RAD) Shares Up 3.4%

Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD)’s share price shot up 3.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.77 and last traded at $1.82. 128,426 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 17,441,126 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.76.
RAD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2.35 price objective on shares of Rite Aid in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rite Aid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 13th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Rite Aid in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.08.
The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.50 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RAD. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Rite Aid by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 1,331,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,623,000 after acquiring an additional 25,238 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Rite Aid by 62.5% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 73,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 28,400 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in shares of Rite Aid by 4.2% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 842,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 33,866 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB boosted its stake in Rite Aid by 24.2% during the second quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 180,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 35,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp lifted its stake in shares of Rite Aid by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 212,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 42,500 shares during the last quarter. 50.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Rite Aid Company Profile
Rite Aid Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail drugstores in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and a range of other merchandise, including over-the-counter medications, health and beauty aids, personal care items, cosmetics, household items, food and beverages, greeting cards, seasonal merchandise, and other every day and convenience products.
