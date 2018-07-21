Rite Aid (RAD) Shares Up 3.4%

Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD)’s share price shot up 3.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.77 and last traded at $1.82. 128,426 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 17,441,126 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.76.

RAD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2.35 price objective on shares of Rite Aid in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rite Aid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 13th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Rite Aid in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.08.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.50 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 27th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). Rite Aid had a net margin of 5.18% and a negative return on equity of 2.88%. The company had revenue of $5.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that Rite Aid Co. will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RAD. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Rite Aid by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 1,331,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,623,000 after acquiring an additional 25,238 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Rite Aid by 62.5% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 73,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 28,400 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in shares of Rite Aid by 4.2% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 842,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 33,866 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB boosted its stake in Rite Aid by 24.2% during the second quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 180,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 35,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp lifted its stake in shares of Rite Aid by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 212,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 42,500 shares during the last quarter. 50.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rite Aid Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail drugstores in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and a range of other merchandise, including over-the-counter medications, health and beauty aids, personal care items, cosmetics, household items, food and beverages, greeting cards, seasonal merchandise, and other every day and convenience products.

