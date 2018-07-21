Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc (RBA) Stake Lifted by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) by 43.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,621 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,736 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RBA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 11,998 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 40.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 17,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 4,903 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 97.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 97,854 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,929,000 after purchasing an additional 48,200 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $323,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 139,992 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,190,000 after acquiring an additional 28,786 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock opened at $32.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.23. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc has a 12-month low of $24.08 and a 12-month high of $36.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.67.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The business services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 12.50%. The company had revenue of $169.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers news, insider Karl William Werner sold 4,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.60, for a total transaction of $169,349.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,757 shares in the company, valued at $169,349.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,107 shares of company stock worth $392,708. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RBA. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. Howard Weil downgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. Barrington Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research report on Monday, May 7th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research report on Monday, May 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.89.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Company Profile

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. The company sells a range of used and unused equipment, including earthmoving equipment, truck trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets.

