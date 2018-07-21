Rio Tinto plc ADR Common Stock (RIO) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Rio Tinto plc ADR Common Stock (NYSE:RIO) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty-two ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $55.87.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Rio Tinto plc ADR Common Stock in a report on Monday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rio Tinto plc ADR Common Stock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. HSBC upgraded shares of Rio Tinto plc ADR Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 21st. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto plc ADR Common Stock in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Rio Tinto plc ADR Common Stock from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 7th.

Shares of NYSE:RIO traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $53.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,729,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,411,110. Rio Tinto plc ADR Common Stock has a 52 week low of $43.12 and a 52 week high of $60.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market cap of $72.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.18.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto plc ADR Common Stock by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,930 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto plc ADR Common Stock by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Burney Co. now owns 5,755 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto plc ADR Common Stock by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,348 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto plc ADR Common Stock by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 90,436 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,786,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto plc ADR Common Stock by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 49,297 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,609,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.32% of the company’s stock.

Rio Tinto plc ADR Common Stock Company Profile

Rio Tinto plc, a mining and metals company, explores for, develops, produces, and processes minerals and metals worldwide. It finds, mines, and processes mineral resources, including aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, industrial minerals (borates, titanium dioxide, and salt), iron ore, thermal and metallurgical coal, and uranium, as well as sulphuric acid, rhenium, lead carbonate, and selenium.

