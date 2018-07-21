Ring Energy Inc (REI) Forecasted to Post FY2019 Earnings of $0.85 Per Share

Ring Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) – Stock analysts at Imperial Capital lifted their FY2019 EPS estimates for Ring Energy in a report released on Wednesday, July 18th. Imperial Capital analyst J. Wangler now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.85 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.81.

Ring Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $29.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.57 million. Ring Energy had a return on equity of 3.75% and a net margin of 18.47%.

REI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ring Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 5th. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Ring Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

NYSEAMERICAN:REI opened at $13.31 on Friday. Ring Energy has a 12 month low of $11.58 and a 12 month high of $17.35.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Ring Energy by 101.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,907,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,129,000 after acquiring an additional 3,474,559 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Ring Energy by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,937,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,509,000 after acquiring an additional 17,886 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Ring Energy by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,208,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,697,000 after acquiring an additional 408,222 shares during the period. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Ring Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $27,856,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its holdings in Ring Energy by 77.5% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,477,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,203,000 after acquiring an additional 645,056 shares during the period.

Ring Energy Company Profile

Ring Energy, Inc, an exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in Texas, the United States. As of December 31, 2017, the company's proved reserves consisted of approximately 31.9 million barrel of oil equivalent. As of the above date, it also had interests in 8,102 net developed acres and 61,772 net undeveloped acres in Andrews and Gaines counties; and 10,235 net developed acres and 9,682 net undeveloped acres in Culberson and Reeves counties.

