Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (RYTM) Earning Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Analysis Shows

News headlines about Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) have trended somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals earned a daily sentiment score of 0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the company an impact score of 46.1269598154572 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Several analysts have recently commented on RYTM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 25th. ValuEngine raised Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.40.

Get Rhythm Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals traded down $1.27, hitting $31.50, during midday trading on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 162,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,352. The stock has a market cap of $902.16 million and a PE ratio of -11.13. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $16.80 and a 1-year high of $37.23.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.15). research analysts anticipate that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 131,636 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.88, for a total transaction of $4,064,919.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of peptide therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic disorders of obesity in the United States. Its peptide candidates include Setmelanotide, a melanocortin-4 receptor agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat POMC and leptin receptor deficiency obesity; and Phase II clinical trial for Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome, POMC heterozygous deficiency obesity, and POMC epigenetic disorders.

Further Reading: What does relative strength index mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.