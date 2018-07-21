Reviewing Honda Motor (HMC) and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCAU)

Honda Motor (NYSE: HMC) and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU) are both large-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, risk and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

Honda Motor has a beta of 1.02, indicating that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles has a beta of 2.08, indicating that its share price is 108% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Honda Motor and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Honda Motor 0 4 4 0 2.50 Fiat Chrysler Automobiles 0 8 7 0 2.47

Honda Motor currently has a consensus price target of $42.00, indicating a potential upside of 43.88%. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles has a consensus price target of $19.78, indicating a potential upside of 2.36%. Given Honda Motor’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Honda Motor is more favorable than Fiat Chrysler Automobiles.

Dividends

Honda Motor pays an annual dividend of $0.79 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles does not pay a dividend. Honda Motor pays out 21.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Honda Motor has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Honda Motor and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Honda Motor 6.85% 8.80% 3.67% Fiat Chrysler Automobiles 3.52% 20.10% 4.33%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Honda Motor and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Honda Motor $138.71 billion 0.38 $9.53 billion $3.62 8.06 Fiat Chrysler Automobiles $125.31 billion 0.30 $3.95 billion $2.72 7.10

Honda Motor has higher revenue and earnings than Fiat Chrysler Automobiles. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Honda Motor, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

2.0% of Honda Motor shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.6% of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Honda Motor beats Fiat Chrysler Automobiles on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Honda Motor

Honda Motor Co., Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses. The Motorcycle Business segment produces sports models, including trial and moto-cross racing vehicles; business and commuter models; all-terrain vehicles; and side-by-side models. The Automobile Business segment offers passenger cars, light trucks, and mini vehicles, as well as vehicles powered with alternative fuel, such as ethanol, battery electric, and fuel cell vehicles. The Financial Services Business segment provides various financial services, including retail lending and leasing services to customers, as well as other financial services comprising wholesale financing to dealers. The Power Product and Other Businesses segment manufactures and sells various power products consisting of general-purpose engines, generators, water pumps, lawn mowers, riding mowers, robotic mowers, brush cutters, tillers, snow blowers, outboard marine engines, and walking assist devices, as well as portable battery inverter power sources. This segment also offers HondaJet aircraft. The company also sells spare parts; and provides after-sale services through retail dealers directly, as well as through overseas operations, independent distributors, and licensees. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. sells its products through independent retail dealers. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Fiat Chrysler Automobiles

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles, components, and production systems. The company operates through six segments: NAFTA, LATAM, APAC, EMEA, Maserati, and Components. It provides passenger cars, trucks, and light commercial vehicles under the Jeep, Ram, Dodge, Chrysler, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Alfa Romeo, and Abarth brands; and luxury vehicles under the Maserati brand, as well as related service parts and accessories, and service contracts under the Mopar brand. The company also produces and sells lighting components, body control units, suspensions, shock absorbers, electronic systems, exhaust systems, powertrain components, engine control units, plastic molding components, and after-market products under the Magneti Marelli brand name. In addition, it offers cast iron components for engines, gearboxes, transmissions and suspension systems, aluminum cylinder heads, and engine blocks under the Teksid brand; and designs and produces industrial automation systems and related products for the automotive industry under the Comau brand name. Further, the company provides retail and dealer financings, and leasing and rental services; and factoring services. The company sells its products directly, or through distributors and dealers in approximately 140 countries. The company was formerly known as Fiat S.p.A. and changed its name to Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. in October 2014. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. was founded in 1899 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

