Reviewing GDS (GDS) & Pluralsight (PS)

GDS (NASDAQ: GDS) and Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) are both mid-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

Get GDS alerts:

This table compares GDS and Pluralsight’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GDS $248.40 million 17.57 -$48.38 million ($0.51) -87.86 Pluralsight $166.82 million 19.36 -$96.53 million N/A N/A

GDS has higher revenue and earnings than Pluralsight.

Profitability

This table compares GDS and Pluralsight’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GDS -20.08% -9.34% -3.07% Pluralsight N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

37.1% of GDS shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for GDS and Pluralsight, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GDS 0 1 3 1 3.00 Pluralsight 0 2 6 0 2.75

GDS currently has a consensus price target of $40.42, indicating a potential downside of 9.80%. Pluralsight has a consensus price target of $30.43, indicating a potential upside of 24.35%. Given Pluralsight’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Pluralsight is more favorable than GDS.

Summary

Pluralsight beats GDS on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GDS

GDS Holdings Ltd is a developer and operator of data centers in China. The Company is engaged in design, build-out and operation of data centers. It operates as a carrier and cloud neutral, which enables its customers to connect to all the People’s Republic of China telecommunications carriers, and to access a number of the People’s Republic of China cloud service providers, whom it hosts in its facilities. The Company’s base of approximately 370 customers consists of Internet companies, financial institutions, telecommunications and information technology (IT) service providers, and domestic private sector and multinational corporations. It serves a community of approximately 160 People’s Republic of China and foreign financial institutions across the banking, insurance, asset management, brokerage, digital payment and financial information verticals. The Company operates its data centers in Shanghai, Beijing, Shenzhen, Guangzhou and Chengdu.

About Pluralsight

Pluralsight, Inc. operates a cloud-based technology learning platform worldwide. Its learning platform offers a range of tools, including skill assessment tool, which uses machine learning and advanced algorithms to measure a user's skills, benchmark that user against others in the industry, and recommend opportunities for growth; and Course Library that include 6,700 on-demand and online courses across a range of technology subject areas, such as cloud, mobile, security, IT, and data. The company's learning platform also provides Learning Paths that are curated to take users through a set of courses designed to help them master a particular subject area based on either an assessment or a user's goals; and business analytics tools, which enable business customers to evaluate the technology skills of their teams, align learning to key business objectives, determine the usage of platform, examine trends in skill development, and quantify the impact of platform on their business. It serves individuals and business customers. Pluralsight, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Farmington, Utah.

Receive News & Ratings for GDS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GDS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.