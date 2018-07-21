Reviewing Central Valley Community Bancorp (CVCY) and MainSource Financial Group (MSFG)

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ: CVCY) and MainSource Financial Group (NASDAQ:MSFG) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

Central Valley Community Bancorp has a beta of 0.09, indicating that its stock price is 91% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MainSource Financial Group has a beta of 0.88, indicating that its stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Central Valley Community Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. MainSource Financial Group pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Central Valley Community Bancorp pays out 20.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. MainSource Financial Group pays out 34.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. MainSource Financial Group has raised its dividend for 6 consecutive years. MainSource Financial Group is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares Central Valley Community Bancorp and MainSource Financial Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Central Valley Community Bancorp 21.19% 9.33% 1.19% MainSource Financial Group 23.33% 10.64% 1.21%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Central Valley Community Bancorp and MainSource Financial Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Central Valley Community Bancorp $68.21 million 4.27 $14.02 million $1.38 15.34 MainSource Financial Group $211.91 million 4.91 $49.43 million $2.12 19.17

MainSource Financial Group has higher revenue and earnings than Central Valley Community Bancorp. Central Valley Community Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MainSource Financial Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

44.4% of Central Valley Community Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.5% of MainSource Financial Group shares are held by institutional investors. 21.6% of Central Valley Community Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.8% of MainSource Financial Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Central Valley Community Bancorp and MainSource Financial Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Central Valley Community Bancorp 0 1 1 0 2.50 MainSource Financial Group 0 2 0 0 2.00

Central Valley Community Bancorp presently has a consensus target price of $24.00, suggesting a potential upside of 13.37%. MainSource Financial Group has a consensus target price of $44.50, suggesting a potential upside of 9.47%. Given Central Valley Community Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Central Valley Community Bancorp is more favorable than MainSource Financial Group.

Summary

MainSource Financial Group beats Central Valley Community Bancorp on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Central Valley Community Bancorp Company Profile

Central Valley Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Central Valley Community Bank that provides various commercial banking services to individuals, and small and middle market businesses. The company accepts deposit products, such as interest-bearing deposits comprising savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and non-interest bearing demand deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial loans, as well as loans secured by crop production and livestock; owner occupied and investor commercial real estate, real estate construction and other land, agricultural real estate, and other real estate loans; and equity loans and lines of credit, and installment and other consumer loans. The company also offers domestic and international wire transfer, safe deposit box, Internet banking, and other customary banking services. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 24 full-service banking offices in Cameron Park, Clovis, Exeter, Fair Oaks, Folsom, Fresno, Kerman, Lodi, Madera, Merced, Modesto, Oakhurst, Prather, Rancho Cordova, Roseville, Sacramento, Stockton, Tracy, and Visalia. Central Valley Community Bancorp was founded in 1979 and is based in Fresno, California.

MainSource Financial Group Company Profile

MainSource Financial Group, Inc. is a bank holding company. The Company operates a banking subsidiary, MainSource Bank (the Bank), an Indiana state-chartered bank. Through the Bank, the Company offers a range of financial services, including accepting time and transaction deposits; making consumer, commercial, agribusiness and real estate mortgage loans; renting safe deposit facilities; providing personal and corporate trust services, and providing other corporate services, such as letters of credit and repurchase agreements. The Bank offers various loans, such as commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, residential loans and consumer loans. Commercial loans include secured and unsecured loans, including real estate loans, to individuals and companies and to governmental units within the market area of the Bank. It offers various deposits, which include demand, interest bearing demand, savings/money markets and certificates of deposit.

