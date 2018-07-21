Reviewing Apple Hospitality REIT (APLE) & Caretrust REIT (CTRE)

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE: APLE) and Caretrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Apple Hospitality REIT pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.6%. Caretrust REIT pays an annual dividend of $0.82 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.8%. Apple Hospitality REIT pays out 69.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Caretrust REIT pays out 70.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Caretrust REIT has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Apple Hospitality REIT is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Apple Hospitality REIT and Caretrust REIT, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Apple Hospitality REIT 0 3 1 0 2.25 Caretrust REIT 0 4 4 0 2.50

Apple Hospitality REIT presently has a consensus target price of $19.75, suggesting a potential upside of 9.12%. Caretrust REIT has a consensus target price of $17.38, suggesting a potential upside of 2.21%. Given Apple Hospitality REIT’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Apple Hospitality REIT is more favorable than Caretrust REIT.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Apple Hospitality REIT and Caretrust REIT’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Apple Hospitality REIT $1.24 billion 3.37 $182.49 million $1.74 10.40 Caretrust REIT $132.98 million 9.73 $25.87 million $1.16 14.66

Apple Hospitality REIT has higher revenue and earnings than Caretrust REIT. Apple Hospitality REIT is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Caretrust REIT, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

55.7% of Apple Hospitality REIT shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.5% of Caretrust REIT shares are held by institutional investors. 6.3% of Apple Hospitality REIT shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of Caretrust REIT shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Apple Hospitality REIT and Caretrust REIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Apple Hospitality REIT 15.30% 5.38% 3.87% Caretrust REIT 21.50% 5.03% 2.65%

Volatility and Risk

Apple Hospitality REIT has a beta of 0.67, meaning that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Caretrust REIT has a beta of 0.79, meaning that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Apple Hospitality REIT beats Caretrust REIT on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Apple Hospitality REIT

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, select-service hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 242 hotels with more than 30,700 guest rooms located in 88 markets throughout 34 states. Franchised with industry-leading brands, the Company's portfolio comprises 117 Marriott branded hotels and 125 Hilton branded hotels. For more information, please visit www.applehospitalityreit.com.

About Caretrust REIT

CareTrust REIT, Inc. is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of seniors housing and healthcare-related properties. With 186 net leased healthcare properties and three operated seniors housing properties in 24 states, CareTrust is pursuing opportunities across the nation to acquire properties that will be leased to a diverse group of local, regional and national seniors housing operators, healthcare services providers, and other healthcare-related businesses. More information about CareTrust REIT is available at www.caretrustreit.com.

