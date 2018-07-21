Retrophin (RTRX) Given Media Sentiment Rating of 0.17

Media coverage about Retrophin (NASDAQ:RTRX) has been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm scores the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Retrophin earned a news sentiment score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the biopharmaceutical company an impact score of 46.4503250658994 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Here are some of the media stories that may have impacted Accern’s analysis:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RTRX. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Retrophin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Retrophin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Retrophin from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 4th.

Retrophin traded down $0.59, hitting $30.35, during trading on Friday, according to MarketBeat . 148,720 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 351,485. The company has a quick ratio of 4.98, a current ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Retrophin has a 12-month low of $19.57 and a 12-month high of $31.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.23 and a beta of 1.06.

Retrophin (NASDAQ:RTRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.25). Retrophin had a negative net margin of 41.95% and a negative return on equity of 20.27%. The business had revenue of $38.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that Retrophin will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Retrophin Company Profile

Retrophin, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, acquisition, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. Its marketed products include Chenodal, a synthetic oral form of chenodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of radiolucent stones in well-opacifying gallbladders; Cholbam, a cholic acid capsule to treat pediatric and adult patients with bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects, and for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders; and Thiola, a tiopronin tablet for the treatment of cystinuria.

