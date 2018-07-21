Retirement Systems of Alabama Lowers Holdings in Dunkin Brands Group Inc (DNKN)

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its stake in Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 237,220 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 3,848 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Dunkin Brands Group were worth $16,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNKN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Dunkin Brands Group during the 4th quarter worth about $2,824,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Dunkin Brands Group by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 47,968 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,092,000 after acquiring an additional 1,906 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its position in Dunkin Brands Group by 45.1% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 141,367 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,114,000 after acquiring an additional 43,948 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Dunkin Brands Group by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 349,311 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $22,520,000 after acquiring an additional 4,330 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Dunkin Brands Group by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,883 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the period. 98.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DNKN opened at $73.00 on Friday. Dunkin Brands Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $50.89 and a fifty-two week high of $73.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -3.54, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 30.04, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.34.

Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. Dunkin Brands Group had a negative return on equity of 75.12% and a net margin of 36.40%. The company had revenue of $301.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.72 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that Dunkin Brands Group Inc will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Katherine D. Jaspon sold 1,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.84, for a total value of $99,205.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nigel Travis sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total value of $3,729,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 308,254 shares in the company, valued at $19,161,068.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DNKN shares. BidaskClub upgraded Dunkin Brands Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Dunkin Brands Group from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dunkin Brands Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. OTR Global initiated coverage on Dunkin Brands Group in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. They set a “positive” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised Dunkin Brands Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.35.

Dunkin Brands Group Profile

Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, franchises, and licenses quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Dunkin' Donuts U.S., Dunkin' Donuts International, Baskin-Robbins International, and Baskin-Robbins U.S. Its restaurants offer hot and cold coffee, baked goods, donuts, bagels, muffins, breakfast sandwiches, hard and soft serve ice creams, frozen yogurts, shakes, malts, floats, and cakes.

