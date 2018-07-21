Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $17.09 Million Position in Hess Corp. (HES)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in shares of Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES) by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 255,550 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 57,870 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Hess were worth $17,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HES. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Hess by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 25,547 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 5,585 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Hess by 47.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,690 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. increased its position in shares of Hess by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. now owns 50,779 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,410,000 after acquiring an additional 4,391 shares in the last quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hess by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 17,578 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $834,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Hess by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,548 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 2,475 shares in the last quarter. 94.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HES has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hess from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hess from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Hess from $70.00 to $52.54 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 6th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Hess from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $55.00 target price on shares of Hess and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.82.

In other news, insider Michael R. Turner sold 10,243 shares of Hess stock in a transaction on Friday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.96, for a total transaction of $696,114.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 12.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HES stock opened at $64.04 on Friday. Hess Corp. has a 12-month low of $37.25 and a 12-month high of $71.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 2.63. The company has a market capitalization of $19.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.89 and a beta of 1.46.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Hess had a negative net margin of 69.10% and a negative return on equity of 8.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.07) earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Hess Corp. will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 18th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 15th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is presently -21.69%.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

