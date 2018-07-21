Resources Connection (RECN) Earns Daily News Sentiment Rating of 0.07

News coverage about Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RECN) has trended somewhat positive on Saturday, according to Accern Sentiment. Accern identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Resources Connection earned a news impact score of 0.07 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the business services provider an impact score of 47.2840247240708 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of Resources Connection traded up $0.10, hitting $14.30, on Friday, according to MarketBeat.com. 306,259 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 136,325. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 1.98. The company has a market capitalization of $447.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 1.23. Resources Connection has a 1 year low of $12.05 and a 1 year high of $17.95.

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RECN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 18th. The business services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $184.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.05 million. Resources Connection had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. equities analysts expect that Resources Connection will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RECN. BidaskClub raised shares of Resources Connection from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Resources Connection from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Resources Connection from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Resources Connection in a report on Thursday, April 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Resources Connection currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

About Resources Connection

Resources Connection, Inc provides agile consulting services in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers finance and accounting services, including process transformation and optimization, financial reporting and analysis, technical and operational accounting, merger and acquisition due diligence and integration, audit readiness, preparation and response, implementation of new accounting standards, and remediation support.

