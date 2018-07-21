Research Analysts’ Upgrades for July, 20th (ADS, AIMC, AMSF, ARMK, ASV, AXE, BFR, BSBR, CCBG, CHRW)

Research Analysts’ upgrades for Friday, July 20th:

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Amerisafe (NASDAQ:AMSF)

was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

ASV (NASDAQ:ASV) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Anixter International (NYSE:AXE) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

BBVA Banco Frances (NYSE:BFR) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Banco Santander Brasil (NYSE:BSBR) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $28.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “First Community Corp presently engages in no business other than owning and managing the First Community Bank. The bank is engaged in a general commercial and retail banking business, emphasizing the needs of small-to-medium sized businesses, professional concerns and individuals, primarily in Richland and Lexington counties of South Carolina and the surrounding area. “

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $18.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Farmers National Banc Corp. is a one-bank holding with only one subsidiary, The Farmers National Bank of Canfield. They operate in one industry, domestic banking. The Bank is a full-service national bank engaged in commercial and retail banking. The Bank’s commercial banking services include checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposit accounts, commercial, mortgage and installment loans, home equity loans, home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit boxes, money orders, bank checks, automated teller machines and travelers checks. “

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Fidelity National Title Group, Inc. is a leading provider of title insurance, specialty insurance and claims management services. FNT is one of the nation’s largest title insurance companies through its title insurance underwriters. FNT also provides flood insurance, personal lines insurance and home warranty insurance through it specialty insurance business. FNT also is a leading provider of outsourced claims management services to large corporate and public sector entities through its minority-owned subsidiary, Sedgwick CMS. “

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Metso Oyj (OTCMKTS:MXCYY) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

PHH (NYSE:PHH) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

RLI (NYSE:RLI) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

United Continental (NYSE:UAL) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV (NYSE:VLRS) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

