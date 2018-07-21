Research Analysts Set Expectations for First Horizon National Corp’s Q3 2018 Earnings (FHN)

First Horizon National Corp (NYSE:FHN) – Analysts at SunTrust Banks dropped their Q3 2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of First Horizon National in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 17th. SunTrust Banks analyst J. Demba now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.37 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.39. SunTrust Banks has a “$17.03” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for First Horizon National’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.38 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $1.55 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on FHN. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of First Horizon National from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 5th. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of First Horizon National in a research note on Monday, April 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. FIG Partners raised shares of First Horizon National from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 16th. Hovde Group set a $21.00 price target on shares of First Horizon National and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 16th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of First Horizon National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. First Horizon National currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.83.

First Horizon National opened at $17.61 on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of 15.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.98. First Horizon National has a 52-week low of $15.84 and a 52-week high of $20.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 7th. First Horizon National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.24%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FHN. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in First Horizon National by 91.8% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 7,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 3,644 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in First Horizon National in the fourth quarter valued at $165,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in First Horizon National in the first quarter valued at $177,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in First Horizon National in the second quarter valued at $187,000. Finally, Timber Hill LLC bought a new stake in First Horizon National in the first quarter valued at $192,000. 82.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Horizon National

First Horizon National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Tennessee Bank National Association that provides various financial services. It operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. The company offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

