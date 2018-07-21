Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY Class A (RBCAA) Issues Earnings Results

Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY Class A (NASDAQ:RBCAA) released its earnings results on Friday. The bank reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.16, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $65.38 million for the quarter. Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY Class A had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 8.71%.

Shares of RBCAA opened at $48.75 on Friday. Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY Class A has a twelve month low of $33.17 and a twelve month high of $49.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $977.93 million, a PE ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 21st will be issued a $0.242 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 20th. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY Class A’s payout ratio is 38.80%.

In related news, EVP Steven E. Deweese sold 1,484 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.02, for a total value of $62,357.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,386,617.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Robert J. Arnold sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total transaction of $131,502.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 52.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RBCAA. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY Class A from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Hovde Group set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY Class A and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY Class A from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, April 7th.

About Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY Class A

Republic Bancorp, Inc, a financial holding company, provides banking products and services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Traditional Banking, Warehouse Lending, Mortgage Banking, Tax Refund Solutions, and Republic Credit Solutions. The company accepts demand, savings, time, and brokered and other certificates of deposits; and money market and individual retirement accounts.

