Remedent (REMI) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Remedent (OTCMKTS:REMI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “REMEDENT, INC., a publicly-traded company on the OTCBB, specializes in the research, development, manufacturing and marketing of oral care and cosmetic dentistry products. With offices in California, Belgium and Singapore, Remedent distributes its products in more then thirty five countries. “

Shares of Remedent opened at $0.19 on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. Remedent has a fifty-two week low of $0.14 and a fifty-two week high of $0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.80 million, a PE ratio of 6.33 and a beta of -1.02.

Remedent, Inc, through its subsidiaries, researches, designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes oral care and cosmetic dentistry products. It primarily provides professional veneers and teeth whitening products for professional and over-the-counter use. The company offers River8, a prefab veneer that enables the dentist to find the right combination of teeth for a patient with minor reshaping.

