Regis (RGS) Given Coverage Optimism Score of 0.09

Headlines about Regis (NYSE:RGS) have trended somewhat positive on Saturday, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern identifies negative and positive press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Regis earned a media sentiment score of 0.09 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the company an impact score of 45.4452965282528 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Regis traded down $0.03, hitting $17.79, during trading on Friday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. 109,360 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 142,926. The firm has a market cap of $821.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 296.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.35. Regis has a 1-year low of $9.40 and a 1-year high of $18.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Regis (NYSE:RGS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $300.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.50 million. Regis had a return on equity of 5.24% and a net margin of 0.39%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Regis from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Regis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Regis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

About Regis

Regis Corporation owns, operates, and franchises hairstyling and hair care salons. The company operates through four segments: North American Value, North American Franchise, North American Premium, and International. Its salons offer haircutting and styling, including shampooing and conditioning; custom styling, cutting, and hair coloring, as well as professional hair care products; and other services.

