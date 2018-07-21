Redfin (RDFN) Receiving Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Accern Reports

News headlines about Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) have been trending somewhat positive on Saturday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm ranks the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Redfin earned a news impact score of 0.10 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the company an impact score of 46.2534231329508 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Here are some of the media stories that may have impacted Accern’s analysis:

Redfin opened at $24.53 on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Redfin has a 1-year low of $19.18 and a 1-year high of $33.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion and a PE ratio of -122.65.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44). The business had revenue of $79.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.15 million. Redfin’s revenue was up 33.4% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts predict that Redfin will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson set a $28.00 target price on Redfin and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. BidaskClub raised Redfin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Redfin from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Redfin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 15th. Finally, Zelman & Associates assumed coverage on Redfin in a research report on Monday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.92.

In other news, insider Scott Nagel sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.54, for a total value of $134,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $314,117.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Bridget Frey sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.76, for a total value of $108,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 40,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $882,280.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 68,990 shares of company stock valued at $1,540,194. Corporate insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

About Redfin

Redfin Corporation operates as a real estate brokerage company in the United States. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, such as assisting individuals to purchase or sell their residential property. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells residential properties.

