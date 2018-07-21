Red Rock Resorts (RRR) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage presently has a $40.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.36% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Red Rock Resorts manage and own an indirect equity interest in Station Casinos LLC. Station is the provider of gaming and entertainment primarily in Las Vegas, Nevada. Red Rock Resorts is based in LAS VEGAS, United States. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on RRR. BidaskClub upgraded Red Rock Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 14th. Nomura assumed coverage on Red Rock Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Citigroup cut their price target on Red Rock Resorts from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Macquarie lowered Red Rock Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.10.

Shares of RRR stock opened at $35.92 on Friday. Red Rock Resorts has a 52-week low of $21.41 and a 52-week high of $36.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.94 and a beta of 1.68.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. Red Rock Resorts had a return on equity of 16.46% and a net margin of 4.11%. The business had revenue of $421.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $411.13 million. analysts expect that Red Rock Resorts will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 1.5% during the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,729,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,468,000 after purchasing an additional 71,401 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,256,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,633,000 after acquiring an additional 12,673 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,370,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 808,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,679,000 after acquiring an additional 40,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at about $22,692,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.47% of the company’s stock.

Red Rock Resorts Company Profile

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, engages in casino entertainment, and gaming and entertainment businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas operations and Native American management. The company develops, manages, and operates casino entertainment properties; and owns and operates 10 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

