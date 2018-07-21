RED (RED) Trading 2.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days

RED (CURRENCY:RED) traded down 7.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 21st. One RED token can currently be bought for $0.0391 or 0.00000530 BTC on popular exchanges including Gate.io, Bibox and DDEX. RED has a market capitalization of $5.08 million and $1.33 million worth of RED was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, RED has traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.95 or 0.01150890 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00004781 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002042 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00004993 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002064 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00005521 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00016616 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00006565 BTC.

RED Profile

RED is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 30th, 2013. RED’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 130,000,009 tokens. RED’s official website is ico.red-lang.org . RED’s official Twitter account is @red_lang

RED Token Trading

RED can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, Gate.io and Bibox. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RED directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RED should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RED using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

