RealNetworks Inc (RNWK) Stake Boosted by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in RealNetworks Inc (NASDAQ:RNWK) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,501,592 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,644 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.07% of RealNetworks worth $7,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of RealNetworks by 543.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 49,215 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 41,565 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in RealNetworks by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,042,477 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,251,000 after buying an additional 105,714 shares during the last quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. raised its position in RealNetworks by 101.7% in the 1st quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 89,452 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 45,094 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in RealNetworks by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 178,454 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 17,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in RealNetworks by 138.7% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 54,038 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 31,399 shares during the last quarter. 53.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other RealNetworks news, Chairman Robert Glaser bought 20,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.48 per share, with a total value of $70,828.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael Parham sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.52, for a total value of $88,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,474.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 110,774 shares of company stock valued at $386,880. 37.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of RealNetworks opened at $3.70 on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. RealNetworks Inc has a fifty-two week low of $2.63 and a fifty-two week high of $5.00.

RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. RealNetworks had a negative return on equity of 21.20% and a negative net margin of 11.87%. The business had revenue of $19.65 million during the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine raised RealNetworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd.

RealNetworks Profile

RealNetworks, Inc provides network-delivered digital media applications and services to manage, play, and share digital media. Its Consumer Media segment offers RealPlayer media player software, which enables consumers to discover, play, download, manage and edit digital video, stream audio and video, download and save photos and videos from the Web, transfer and share content on social networks, and edit their own photo and video content.

