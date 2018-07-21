Re/Max (RMAX) Receives News Sentiment Rating of 0.09

Press coverage about Re/Max (NYSE:RMAX) has trended somewhat positive on Saturday, Accern reports. The research group scores the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Re/Max earned a daily sentiment score of 0.09 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the financial services provider an impact score of 45.8829696374751 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on RMAX shares. TheStreet raised Re/Max from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Re/Max from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. William Blair started coverage on Re/Max in a report on Friday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Re/Max from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.33.

Shares of RMAX traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $55.60. 48,724 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,251. The stock has a market capitalization of $992.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.51. Re/Max has a 52-week low of $43.85 and a 52-week high of $67.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.47, a current ratio of 4.27 and a quick ratio of 4.27.

Re/Max (NYSE:RMAX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $52.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.52 million. Re/Max had a return on equity of 80.11% and a net margin of 6.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts expect that Re/Max will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Daniel J. Predovich sold 1,576 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.28, for a total transaction of $85,545.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam M. Contos sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total value of $271,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc operates as a franchisor of real estate and mortgage brokerage services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its real estate franchise services under the RE/MAX brand name; and mortgage brokerage services under the Motto Mortgage brand. The company was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

