Raymond James Lowers eBay (EBAY) to Outperform

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) was downgraded by research analysts at Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a $51.00 price objective on the e-commerce company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 49.12% from the stock’s current price.

EBAY has been the subject of several other research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of eBay from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley set a $58.00 target price on shares of eBay and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. Macquarie lowered their target price on shares of eBay from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of eBay in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut shares of eBay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. eBay currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.16.

Shares of eBay opened at $34.20 on Thursday, according to Marketbeat. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. eBay has a one year low of $33.93 and a one year high of $46.99.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th. The e-commerce company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. eBay had a negative net margin of 10.05% and a positive return on equity of 20.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. equities research analysts expect that eBay will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Stephen Fisher sold 86,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.10, for a total transaction of $3,308,718.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Brian J. Doerger sold 9,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.15, for a total transaction of $352,200.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,255,478.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 144,114 shares of company stock worth $5,479,825. Corporate insiders own 6.78% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Archford Capital Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of eBay during the 1st quarter valued at about $116,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. lifted its position in eBay by 506.3% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. now owns 2,910 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 2,430 shares during the last quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC lifted its position in eBay by 100.0% in the first quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 2,958 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 1,479 shares during the last quarter. Motco acquired a new position in eBay in the first quarter valued at about $129,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in eBay in the fourth quarter valued at about $148,000. 86.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms that connect various buyers and sellers worldwide. Its platforms enable sellers to organize and offer their inventory for sale; and buyers to find and purchase it virtually. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps and online ticket platform that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

