Radnor Capital Management LLC Has $1.48 Million Position in Wells Fargo & Co (WFC)

Radnor Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 26,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $1,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WFC. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 31,024,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,626,015,000 after purchasing an additional 6,017,222 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 181.3% in the 4th quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 5,338,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $323,857,000 after purchasing an additional 3,440,121 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co in the 1st quarter valued at $154,981,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 50,957,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,670,689,000 after purchasing an additional 2,497,659 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 334.1% in the 1st quarter. Natixis now owns 2,662,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,523,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049,539 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Co alerts:

In other news, EVP Petros G. Pelos sold 25,567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.76, for a total transaction of $1,400,048.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WFC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 30th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $58.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Co and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Wells Fargo & Co has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.50.

Shares of Wells Fargo & Co opened at $56.41 on Friday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. The firm has a market capitalization of $274.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Wells Fargo & Co has a one year low of $49.27 and a one year high of $66.31.

About Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. The company's Community Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts; credit and debit cards; and automobile, student, mortgage, home equity, and small business loans.

Further Reading: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.