RADIANT LOGISTI/SH SH (RLGT) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RADIANT LOGISTI/SH SH (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Radiant Logistics is executing a strategy to build a global transportation and supply chain management company through organic growth and the strategic acquisition of regional best-of-breed non- asset based transportation and logistics providers to offer its customers domestic and international freight forwarding and an expanding array of value added supply chain management services, including asset recovery and reverse logistics, order fulfillment, inventory management and warehousing. “

Shares of RLGT stock opened at $4.23 on Tuesday. RADIANT LOGISTI/SH SH has a twelve month low of $3.46 and a twelve month high of $5.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

RADIANT LOGISTI/SH SH (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $203.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.51 million. RADIANT LOGISTI/SH SH had a return on equity of 3.29% and a net margin of 0.77%. sell-side analysts expect that RADIANT LOGISTI/SH SH will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Bohn H. Crain acquired 9,550 shares of RADIANT LOGISTI/SH SH stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.75 per share, for a total transaction of $35,812.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,017,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,814,777.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in RADIANT LOGISTI/SH SH by 51.5% during the 2nd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 323,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after buying an additional 110,009 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in RADIANT LOGISTI/SH SH by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 332,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after buying an additional 18,598 shares during the period. 22NW LP lifted its holdings in RADIANT LOGISTI/SH SH by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. 22NW LP now owns 1,784,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,906,000 after buying an additional 357,891 shares during the period. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in RADIANT LOGISTI/SH SH during the 1st quarter worth about $1,155,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in RADIANT LOGISTI/SH SH by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 611,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,365,000 after buying an additional 122,977 shares during the period. 39.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About RADIANT LOGISTI/SH SH

Radiant Logistics, Inc operates as a third-party logistics and multi-modal transportation services company primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers domestic and international air and ocean freight forwarding services; and freight brokerage services, including truckload, less than truckload, and intermodal services.

